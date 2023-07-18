COURT RESULTS: Our latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT:

Augustas Silevicius, 28, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, on February 14, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 11 weeks. £200 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. At Boston, on March 26, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for seven weeks as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 18 weeks.

DRINK DRIVING:

Rhona Falby, 46, of Main Road, Stickney. At Stickney, on the A16, on May 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 97 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Zaharin Georgiev, 62, of Rose Place, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A16, on April 19, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Daniel Stoica, 21, of Stockwell Gate, Whaplode, Spalding. At Kirton, on the A16, on December 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £504 fine. £201 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Petre-Marinel Toncu, 32, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. At Boston, in Middlecott Close, on March 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £375 fine. £150 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Sylwana Dolny, 39, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Boston, in Redstone Road, on March 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £133 fine. £53 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Madalin Dragan, 36, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Redstone Road, on March 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Brunnun Gaston-Hird, 22, of Sandholme Lane, Frampton. At Boston, in West Street, on December 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tsvetan Georgiev, 22, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Park Road, on December 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marlena Michalak, 34, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on March 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £500 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lucian Moldovan, 41, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on April 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gheorge Negru, 32, of Arundel Crescent, Boston. At Spalding, in Low Road, on March 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove at a speed of 42mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marek Nikandrovs, 42, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Spalding, in Burr Lane, on April 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ionut Rezmives, 23, of Princess Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on April 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

PASSENGERS:Alexandru Iacob, 23, of Hide Close, Boston. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on March 29, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that it involved a danger of injury to any person, namely an infant was being carried without an appropriate child seat. £440 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while not wearing an adult seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle when the front nearside wheel was fitted with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle on which every windscreen washer fitted to the front of the vehicle did not comply with the regulations in that no washer fluid was in place. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle which was not fitted with one or more efficient automatic windscreen wipers capable of cleaning the windscreen. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle on which not every headlamp and rear position lamp was in good working order. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle which was in such condition due to multiple defects throughout it that danger was caused or was likely to be caused to any person in it or on a road. No separate penalty.