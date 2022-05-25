COURT RESULTS: Our latest register of Skegness-area court results

HARASSMENT:Yvonne Chadwick, 74, of Wickenby Way, Skegness. At Skegness, between January 28 and February 13, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which she knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them in that she made an excessive number of phone calls to the complainant. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:Denis Yanakiev, 24, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in London Road, on December 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Dane Bailey, 20, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on October 9, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £50 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.Lee Cowen, 50, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Martin Davies, 37, of Calgary Crescent, Burton Upon Trent. At Skegness, in London Road, on October 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Alexandru Nicu, 27, of Sackville Street, Kettering. At Alford, in West Street, on August 18, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.David Fortt, 53, of Roseberry Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, used a vehicle without insurance. £100 fine. £32 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. To be detained in the courthouse (detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody).