Courts: Horncastle man handed driving ban and fine

Court news

Tristan Edward Laws, 34, whose addresses were listed as Waring Street in Horncastle and Stenner Road in Coningsby, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on April 22.

Laws was charged with being drunk and disorderly at Bar Eleven, in Woodhall Spa, on December 23, 2019.

Laws changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on April 22.

There was no separate penalty for this offence and defendant’s guilty plea taken into account when imposing sentence.

On the same day, Laws was also charged with assaulting a police officer in Woodhall Spa.

For this offence, Laws was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £250 to the CPS.

Laws was handed a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 15 days.

Laws changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on April 22.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

The court heard that Laws was found to have 3.8 microgrammes of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood, which exceeded the specified limit, when he was stopped by police on Main Road, Sibsey, on September 29, 2020.

Laws entered a guilty plea for this offence and was fined £80 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

On the same day, Laws was also found to have 87 microgrammes of Ketamine in his blood, which exceeded the specified limit.