A drug dealer who was selling crack cocaine on the streets of Skegness has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Shane Tune, 38, came to the attention of detectives after he was found to be dealing the class A drugs in the town as part of proactive work to tackle drugs supply.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the investigation found that he was also working with Laura Craig, 33, of Alexandra Road, Skegness.

It quickly became clear they were acting alone, and further investigations led to warrants being carried out by detectives and specialist officers on 29 March.

The local Neighbourhood Police Team also played a key role in securing their conviction through their knowledge of the local community and criminal activity on their patch - information which helped the investigators gather the evidence they needed.

Craig and Tune, previously of South Parade, Skegness, were arrested following the warrants, and released on police bail while investigations continued.

They were then charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on 13 July. Both pleaded guilty at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Tune was sentenced on Monday, December 27, to three years in prison.

Craig was given an 18 month sentence, suspended for 24 month. She must comply with the requirements within the supervision period.

Detective Inspector William Tharby led the investigation. He said: "The sentencing reflects the hard work conducted by detectives and local Neighbourhood Policing Teams, demonstrating excellent teamwork within Lincolnshire Police.