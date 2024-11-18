Cracking down on crime during a police day of action in Gainsborough

​15,000 illegal vapes and cigarettes were seized during a police day of action in Gainsborough

A cannabis grow uncovered, 15,000 illegal vapes and cigarettes seized, 42 traffic offences reported, five people arrested, two warrants, and one vehicle seized was the results of just one day of action by officers in Gainsborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enforcement was carried out to combat crime in the town, and included officers from Lincolnshire Police, along with Trading Standards and HMIC.

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and officers from Specialist Operation, supported by the police drone, carried out four warrants at properties believed to be connected to drugs activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warrants were supported by the drone unit and specially-trained police dogs.

Following one of the warrants at Linden Terrace, a large cannabis grow was found in a residential property and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and possession of class A drugs.

In another warrant at Furley's Wharf, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessions with intent to supply class A drugs, and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of intent to supply class A drugs at Charles Street.

The local NPT also worked with Trading Standards to enforce on stores operating illegally through the sales of vapes and cigarettes. These were The Vape Shop, and Vapes, Sweets and Drinks, both in Trinity Street; Middle East Market, and Euro Supermarket, both in Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day of action, 50 vehicles were stopped in the Gainsborough area which resulted in 42 traffic offence reports and other issues.

An air rifle, one knife, and cash were also seized.

Local Neighbourhood Inspector Mike Head, said: “Gainsborough is a great town, with a really strong community, and those who commit crime and cause fear are not welcome here.

“Our officers are always working, both in ways you can see us on the street or meeting with local traders, schools, or on the street, as well as in the background, to tackle issues.

“This day of action was a proactive push, and we are really pleased with the results, a lot of which would not have been possible without the help of the community coming forward with information.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​