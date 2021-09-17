Cranwell woman killed in A15 Lincoln bypass crash named as inquest opens

Witnesses should call police on 101.

An inquest was opened on Tuesday at Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court in Lincoln when Rosemary Beaumont Earle, 28, from Cranwell Village was said to have died from a head injury - pending further tests - in a collision involving a van and a car on the A15 Eastern bypass on September 3.

Ms Earle was said by police to have been travelling in the car on the bypass around Lincoln between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts at around 4.30am that morning, when her vehicle was in collision with a van.

There were not other occupants in either vehicle and no other injuries reported.

The road was closed all morning to carry out our initial investigations.

Police investigations are still ongoing and anyone with information or camera footage can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting incident 43 of September 3, 2021.