Crime has fallen in Lincoln, official figures show

Lincolnshire Police recorded 12,757 offences in Lincoln in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics - a decrease of 11 percent compared to the previous year, when there were 14,257.

The figures in Lincoln showed a decrease of six percent in violent offences, 16 percent in drug offences, six percent in possession of weapons such as firearms or knives and public order offences, as well as 21 percent decrease in theft.

Incidents of criminal damage and arson had risen by two percent.

Overall, the figures for Lincolnshire have been positive compared to the national averages.

ACC Chris Davison said: “Any decrease in recorded crime levels is always going to be positive but we are acutely aware as a service that the figures for the last year are extraordinary because the last year has been extraordinary.

"While we take some positives from the data in terms of initiatives where we have been able to proactively identify and prevent crime, we know that this picture probably will not remain the same as lockdown restrictions continue to ease. Indeed, we have recently seen an increase in the need for police and we are expecting a busy summer ahead.”

Lincolnshire Police has invested time and resource is in Operation Raptor, the initiative commitment to reduce the weapons carried on the streets - and ONS data shows an encouraging 9% decrease in knife crime for Lincolnshire. This is despite improved recording practices, in line with national standards, and reflects the national decrease.

Mr Davison said: “It’s welcome news that we’ve seen a drop in knife crime and we’ll ensure we maintain our commitment around reducing and preventing offences using these weapons because we know how they can devastate lives.

"We do know that some people will still be intent on carrying knives and sharp weapons on our streets and we’re doing all we can to prevent that. Granted, it’s not as prolific here as in other force areas, but any knife carried by a person with possible criminal intent is one knife too many.

“Since the inception of Operation Raptor in October 2019, we’ve seen more than 300 arrests made for weapons related offences and a significant number of stop searches, warrants, and the seizure of drugs, criminal property, and offensive weapons. This is an ongoing focus for the Force.

“Not only are we proactive in trying to reduce weapons in Lincolnshire, we’re also working with partners to try and help us understand what factors may contribute to an individual making the decision to carry a knife.

"We want to prevent these crimes before they even happen and we can’t do that alone, which is why I’m pleased to say that we’ve got some really strong relationships with partners as we work through this complicated area.

“In the meantime, I want to make clear that Lincolnshire Police remain committed to not only reducing the numbers of knife crime in the county but we’re also continuing to work hard to make sure we’re right there when the public needs us as we strive to make Lincolnshire the safest place to live, work, and visit.”

Overall, police recorded 8% fewer crimes across England and Wales – there were around 5.6 million offences in the year to December.