Crime rates down in Humberside

Humberside Police.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the most recent recorded crime figures up to March 2021, which revealed that Humberside Police crime has decreased by 14 percent against a national average of 12.6 percent.

According to the data, sexual offences in Humberside have dropped by 6.4 percent and drug offences are also down, by 31.6 percent against a national increase of 13.5 percent thanks to Operation Galaxy.

Theft offences have also declined across the board, with thefts against a person declining by 52 percent, burglary down by 31.4 percent, vehicle offences by 43 percent and shoplifting down by 41.5 percent.

Humberside has also observed a reduction in sexual crimes (down by 6.4 percent) with the latest awareness campaign Get Consent reminding people to ask for consent when enjoying the night-time economy. The campaign rolls out across social media and across all night-time venues in the region ahead of what’s anticipated to be the nation’s biggest night out this weekend.

On the data, Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said: “I’m pleased to report that Humberside’s crime has reduced by 14 percent (excluding fraud) to March 2021. The decline in crime has in part been reduced due to the effects of COVID, but it has also been achieved as a result of our increased visibility, and our commitment to ensuring our communities feel safe and protected over the last 12 months.

“We’ve seen reduced crime across the board for theft offences, which we’re particularly pleased by. Offences of this nature have a huge impact on the victims, as they can leave them feeling violated and fearing for their safety, so to see declining crime rates across all theft offences is a great achievement. That has been done through our various education and awareness campaigns over the last 12 months.

“During the last 12 months, Operation Galaxy has arrested over 1,600 people, recovered over £6 million worth of drugs and taken more than 50 lethal weapons off the streets. We’ve seen an increase in the possession of cannabis (53.1 percent) offences in the region and we’ve tackled it well, successfully closing down a number of cannabis farms and drug selling rings in the area.

“We are starting to see a positive difference in the communities most affected by drug crime, and through our Humber Talking initiative and ongoing media appeals, we have observed an increase in community information coming through to our local policing teams. This information has been critical to the targeted action we’ve been taking and has ensured we have been investigating the crime types and people that they are most concerned about.”