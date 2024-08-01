Criminal Behaviour Order issued to Louth man who was abusive to shop staff and public

James Grogan, 54, of Louth, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order to curb his alleged drunken and abusive behaviour in public. Photo: Lincs Police

A man alleged to be have been drunk and abusive to staff and pubic in and around a number of Louth stores, as well a damaging vehicles has been issued a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

The CBO has been issued to James Grogan, 54, of Park Avenue in Louth, according to Lincolnshire Police, due to Grogan’s reported incidents of Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB), which included him visiting a number of stores in Louth whilst intoxicated, being abusive to staff and refusing to leave the premises, causing damage to several vehicles and also being abusive to passing members of the public “without cause or justification”.

The CBO was issued on Monday July 22 by Boston Magistrates’ Court and is valid for two years.

Under this order, Grogan is prohibited from acting by himself or with others, in a manner that causes or is likely to cause people outside his household to suffer alarm, harassment, or distress within the East Lindsey District Council area.

This behaviour includes shouting, intimidating other persons, swearing, being intoxicated and being abusive to any members of the public.

Grogan is also not allowed to have any open vessel containing alcohol or consume alcohol in a public place, other than in licensed premises. He is only allowed to carry alcohol in its original, sealed container when in a public place.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The order means there are enforceable rules that must be adhered to.

If the order is breached, it is considered a criminal offence for which Grogan could be sent to prison and/or ordered to pay a fine.

Community Beat Manager PC Nathan Ford for Louth said: “The Louth Neighbourhood Policing Team have worked tirelessly to tackle Grogan’s behaviour, including working within partnership agencies such as local housing providers.

“We hope that the issuing of this CBO will bring some respite and peace to those who were being affected by Grogan’s behaviour. We also hope it shows that Anti-Social Behaviour and its effects on others is taken seriously by Lincolnshire Police and that we will utilise all appropriate powers and legislation at our disposal to deal with it robustly.”