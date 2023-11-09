Criminal gangs who were ‘attracted by the draw of Skegness’ and funnelled up to £1.5 million-worth of cocaine into the resort have been jailed.

Lincolnshire Police say 11 men and one woman were involved in a plot to supply of up to 15kg of the Class A drug into the resort from Leicestershire over a seven-month period between September 2019 and June 2020.

An investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) uncovered 18 occasions in which drugs and cash were transported via couriers between the two counties by two groups, with the illicit substance then distributed to dealers in the coastal tourist capital.

Jumaid Mulla was found to be the upstream supplier. Lewis Greenwood headed up the Leicester group, with his father – Darryl Greenwood – playing a significant role, and Carl Benham led the Lincolnshire group.

Nine men previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug and, at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday 7 November, were sentenced, as follows:

Jumaid Mulla, aged 44 and formerly of Uppingham Road in Leicester, was jailed for 11 years.

Lewis Greenwood, aged 36 and formerly of Morningside Drive in Skegness, was jailed for 11 years, one month.

Carl Benham, aged 37 and formerly of Scarborough Avenue in Skegness, was jailed for 11 years, one month. He also admitted possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, after a quantity of MDMA was found at his home.

Darryl Greenwood, aged 59 and formerly of The Wayne Way in Leicester, was jailed for seven years.

Kyle Sutton, aged 32, and formerly of Bowhill Way in Leicester, was jailed for four years, nine months. He also admitted production of cannabis, after four plants were recovered from his home.

Karl Gamble, aged 40 and formerly of Randles Close in Leicester, was jailed for four years, six months.

Jamie Benham, aged 39 and formerly of Station Road in Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, was jailed for four years, three months.

John Queenan, aged 40 and formerly of Bishop Tozer Close in Burgh Le Marsh, Lincolnshire, was jailed for three years, two months.

Ben Dunn, aged 25 and of Oak Drive in Syston, Leicester, received 21 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, plus 200 hours of community service.

Three others pleaded guilty and were sentenced in April and June, as follows:

Thomas Mitchell, aged 37 and of Alexandra Road in Skegness, received 24 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Gareth Lambert, aged 31 and of Hebden Drive in Leicester, received 22 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for being concerned in the supply of Class B drug cannabis and concealing criminal property.

Charlene Benham, aged 35 and of Knowle Street in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, received nine months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for concealing criminal property.

Formerly of EMSOU, now Lincolnshire Police, DCI Gemma Smith said: "This particular organised crime group were exploiting the draw of Skegness – which is frequented by locals and visitors alike – to infest this popular family tourist destination with the addiction, violence and associated crime such illicit drugs bring."I am pleased the sentences reflect the level of threat this group’s criminality presented and acknowledge the investigation team for their tenacity and determination to bring justice and protect the public."

