Crowbar-wielding man jailed after starting fire at terraced home in village near Boston

A man with a crowbar who set fire to a terraced home in a village near Boston has been jailed for two years and two months.

Grzegorz Trochowski, 30, of no fixed address, received the sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (September 19) after pleading guilty to arson committed with reckless disregard for human life, Lincolnshire Police said.

In a statement on Friday, Det Con David Russell, from Boston Criminal Investigation Department, the officer in charge of the case, said: “In setting fire to this property, the defendant acted with callous disregard for human life – showing no concern whatsoever for the danger faced by the occupant(s) or indeed adjoining neighbours.

“He demonstrated zero regard for the devastating consequences that could have unfolded from his reckless actions.

“The fear faced by those within the properties is unimaginable, not knowing if the fire would take hold and consume everything; if they’d be able to keep their loved ones safe – we know that those moments leave scars that no verdict can erase.

“However, we hope that today’s sentencing offers some measure of peace to those whose lives were upended by this reckless act – that it affirms the gravity of what took place that night and allows the victims to begin reclaiming their sense of safety.”

The incident took place in Barley Drive, Donington, on May 19.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said a man had been seen getting out of a MG hire car, carrying a crowbar and shouting towards one of the houses on the street.

He then set light to the front door of one of the properties, the spokesman continued.

Trochowski was seen to pace back and forth towards the front door of the terraced property, where he threw a glass bottle at the house, they continued.

“The court was told how he squirted a liquid over the door and set it alight,” the spokesman said. “It was said to have extinguished quickly, but he then poured more of the same liquid at the bottom of the door, which he then lit, and the fire then became established.

“Also, during this time, Trochowski was said to have hit the door with the crowbar, causing damage to the central glass panel. Neighbours initially came out and put water on the fire before Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue colleagues arrived and extinguished the fire fully, thankfully before too much damage was done or indeed anyone was injured physically.”

“We are firmly committed to bringing those who threaten the safety of our community before the courts - such acts of violence will not be tolerated,” the statement concluded.