Lincolnshire Police were called to a collision on the A631 Bridge Road, Gainsborough, at around 2pm on Thursday, July 1.
The road was closed until around 3pm.
The male cyclist was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The number of cyclists injured has increased in recent years.
According to data from Lincolnshire Police around 75 per cent of fatal or serious cyclist accidents occur in urban areas, around half of cyclist fatalities occur on rural roads, 75 per cent happen at, or near, a road junction, 80 per cent occur in daylight, 80 per cent of cyclist casualties are male and around three quarters of cyclists killed have major head injuries.