Dad left suicide note before killing daughter and himself after weekend in Skegness

The BBC reported that in ruling a verdict of unlawful killing, coroner Jayne Wilkes noted the toddler was already dead before the collision. An inquest heard Henry left a suicide note of his "intention to end both his own life and that of his daughter".However, the BBC report also stated that the Coroner said she could not establish how Oria died as there was "no physical evidence of a fatal assault", nor was there any "natural or toxicological" indications.Ms Wilkes said: "On the balance of probabilities her death was the result of an unlawful act, which was carried out at some point before the road traffic collision, and at the time of this act, it was carried out with the intention of ending her life.”After her death, grieving mum Rachael Leader paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ daughter saying: “To my darling daughter, Oria. I love you so much. I’m so sorry your precious life was taken from you.”