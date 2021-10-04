‘Dangerous’ Mablethorpe man sent back to prison after more sex offences

Jack Payne, 22, has been sent back to prison.

Jack Payne, 22, who was jailed just a year ago for internet sex offences, was set free on licence from his two year sentence at the end of July.

Fergus Malone, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that Payne was released on licence but within 20 days he was back online approaching what he believed to be an under-age girl.

Payne did not realise he was actually in conversation with a decoy police officer during his chats over the Kik app and then on WhatsApp.

Instead, he thought he was chatting to a 12 year old girl called Tilly.

Mr Malone said that during their chats ‘Tilly’ made it clear to Payne that she was only 12, but Payne made sexual suggestions to her and sent her photographs of his penis.

As a result, police went to Payne’s home on August 25 only for him to claim that the evidence against him was “all lies”.

At court Payne, of Admiralty Road, Mablethorpe, admitted two charges of attempting to cause or incite a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted charges of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to look at a sexual image.

He was jailed for four years and given an extended licence period which means he cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least two-thirds of his sentence.

If released early he will remain on licence at risk of going back to prison until October 2027.

Payne is already on the sex offenders register and the subject of a sexual harm prevention order imposed at his previous sentencing hearing last year.

Judge John Pini QC said: “He has literally walked out of prison and gone straight to his computer. He has been assessed as a very high risk of re-offending.”

David Eager, for Payne, said he suffers from ADHD, autism and learning difficulties and had attended a special school.