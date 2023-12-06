'Dangerous predator' formerly from Boston-area village jailed for child sex offences

A man who commited a number of child sex offences has been jailed for three-and-a-half years following a Lincolnshire Police investigation.

Matthew Finch, formerly from a Boston village, who has been jailed in relation to five child sex offences.

Matthew Finch, formerly of a village near Boston, pleaded guilty to five offences when he appeared before court officials earlier this year.

The 57-year-old was sentenced for his crimes at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, 4 December, receiving a 42-month prison term.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The result follows a lengthy investigation by Lincolnshire Police, with officers working alongside partners across the country to bring Finch to justice.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “This case shows the vulnerability of children to predatory sexual behaviour online – but we won’t tolerate this in Lincolnshire.

“Finch is a dangerous offender and the offences, including those against a child under 13 years of age, are despicable.

“This case also demonstrates excellent teamwork between Lincolnshire Police POLIT (Paedophile Online Investigation Team) staff and colleagues and partners both nationally and internationally.”

The charges (and sentences) were as follows:

Cause/incite child under 13 to engage in sexual activity (32 months imprisonment)

Cause/incite child 13-15 to engage in sexual activity (four months imprisonment, concurrent)

Causing child to watch a sexual act (12 months, concurrent)

Attempt to cause child to watch sexual act (10 months imprisonment, consecutive)

Possession of category C indecent images of children (one week imprisonment, concurrent)

Det Insp Leonard from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit said: “Finch is a dangerous predator and thanks to an excellent police operation he is facing the consequences of his vile actions.

“This case shows our dedicated and specialist team works tirelessly with partners across the country to bring offenders to justice.

“We would always encourage anyone with information about this type of offending, or anyone who thinks they have been a victim to come forward and talk to police – you will be supported.”