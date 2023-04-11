Daughter inadvertently reported father to police for drink-drinking, Boston court told

Colin Epton, 46, had left his home in Park Avenue, Sutterton, after a row and driven to his daughter’s home in Old Leake.
He arrived at the address at just after 1am.
After police attended the scene, Epton gave a positive roadside breath test and was arrested.
In custody, he blew 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – twice the limit of 35mcg.
At Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Epton pleaded guilty to driving while above the legal alcohol limit on March 14.
Phillipa Chatterton, in mitigation, said her client was ‘devastated’ to be making his first court appearance.
She added: “He’d had an argument at home and wasn’t thinking rationally.
“His daughter saw the vehicle in the dark and thought it was suspicious.
“She asked the police to attend, but it was actually her dad.”
Miss Chatterton said Epton worked for the NHS for many years, but no longer did due to the pressures on the organisation and the loss of his brother.
“Quite clearly he is going through an extremely tough time,” she added.
The defendant was disqualified from driving for 17 months, which can be reduced with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.
Epton was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a total of £133 in costs and victim surcharge.