Ilona Golabek

As reported by LincolnshireWorld, on Friday, Ilona’s partner Kamil Ranoszek was found guilty of her murder and jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years.

Police have now issued two releases – one detailing their involvement in the case, and a second in tribute to Ilona with information to help those suffering domestic violence.

A police spokesperson explained: “Ranoszek, aged 42, reported Ilona as missing on November 11, 2021, at around 11pm.

“A missing person inquiry was initially launched and in the following days Ranoszek was spoken with by our officers.

“Officers carried out a search of the couple’s home in Wormgate, Boston, and located jars hidden in a cupboard. The jars contained fabric which appeared to be tinged with blood.

“Although Ilona’s body had not been recovered, a murder inquiry was launched and at 3.11pm, on November 20, Ranoszek was arrested by officers on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently charged, in spite of no body being recovered.

“Extensive searches were carried out by specially trained officers, both on land and in the river Witham.

“The body of missing Ilona Golabek was recovered from Witham Way Country Park in Boston on Saturday, February 19 2022. Officers attended the Tattershall Road Park after receiving a report that suspected human remains had been located.

“Forensic examination and excavation was carried out over a number of days in the park.”

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt added: “Our thoughts are with Ilona’s family. This was a complex investigation in which we had a murder inquiry but had not recovered the body of Ilona.

“A forensic examination was carried out at the Wormgate property, and a substantial amount of blood was found in and around the sofa in the lounge.

“There was also heavy blood staining around the bath and evidence of recent cleaning having taken place within the bathroom, which was significantly cleaner than the rest of the house.

"This led us to believe that Ilona has died at this address. Despite the efforts made to destroy evidence the painstaking examination of the property by CSI, using specialist techniques, coupled with outstanding analysis of both router and cell site evidence, the jury was able to swiftly and confidently convict Ranozek of this horrendous and brutal murder.”

Ranozek pleaded not guilty to murder at a previous court hearing. He was sentenced after a three-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Police later issued a tribute for Ilona with an image of her, stating: “This is Ilona Golabek. The details of her murder are deeply distressing, shocking, heart-breaking and brutal.

"She wanted to end her relationship with her partner and he ended her life, while her three-year-old daughter slept. There is no sense that can be made of this irreversible tragedy. There is no justice for a child left without her mother.

“Kamil Ranoszek was sentenced for her murder on Friday, but this release is not about him, nor is it about the despicable details of how he murdered her and what he did with her body.

“Ilona’s case is domestic violence at the most horrific end of the scale. But there are people, disproportionately women, who are enduring behaviour today from an abusive partner. Jealousy, suspicion, rage, control; this is not love.”