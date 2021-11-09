Designer clothing and jewellery stolen in two burglaries in Skegness

Call police on 101 if you can help enquiries.

Two people forced entry into Oscars, in Lumley Road, on Thursday, October 14 at around 4am and took designer clothing, including Barbour jackets and Valentino belts.

Then two weeks later, on Thursday, October 28 at around 1.40am, two people forced entry into the Hildred’s Centre, in Skegness.

They broke into Pandora jewellers and stole a large quantity of jewellery.

Do you know this person? Call police on 101.

Police believe the two people pictured can help with enquiries.