Designer clothing and jewellery stolen in two burglaries in Skegness

Two people forced entry into Oscars, in Lumley Road, on Thursday, October 14 at around 4am and took designer clothing, including Barbour jackets and Valentino belts.
Then two weeks later, on Thursday, October 28 at around 1.40am, two people forced entry into the Hildred’s Centre, in Skegness.
They broke into Pandora jewellers and stole a large quantity of jewellery.
Police believe the two people pictured can help with enquiries.
Officers know the images are not the best quality, but if anyone recognises either of these people or can offer any information in relation to these crimes, call 101, quoting inc 61 of 28/10/21.