Did you see truck and trailer driving erratically in Metheringham or Woodhall?

Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:13 BST
Police are appealing for information about a truck which was seen driving erratically and dangerously towing a stolen trailer in the Woodhall Spa and Metheringham area.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have been in the area of Woodhall Spa and Metheringham between 6pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday (September 2) and saw a white Ford Transit drop side truck towing a stolen brand new Ifor Williams twin axle 14 foot silver trailer.

The 2024 Ifor Williams trailer was an LM146 model with sides and ladder rack, serial number SCKD00000S5243264 and a laser cut serial number RC51292 for the chassis.

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam/CCTV footage of the vehicle and trailer.

A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle may have gone towards Lincoln or across the heath towards Newark.”

You are asked to get in touch via email: [email protected] quoting incident 83-02/09/2025, crime reference 25000517791.

