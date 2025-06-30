Did you witness incident at Coningsby pub?

The Black Swan, Coningsby, where the altercation is reported to have occurred. Photo: Google Streetview

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an alleged assault involving a man and a woman at a Coningsby pub.

Officers are keen to build a picture of the circumstances leading up to the reported assault at The Black Swan on High Street, Coningsby at around 6.30pm on Sunday June 29.

They are looking for anyone who many have witnessed an argument between a man and a woman which is reported to have resulted in a 42-year-old man suffering what are believed to be serious, potentially life-altering injuries.

If you saw anything that might be relevant to the investigation you are asked to get in touch with DC Mark Teague from CID via email on: [email protected] or call 101, quoting Incident 463 of June 29.

You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of class A drugs.”