Lincolnshire Police’s Prevention and Partnerships officer Sgt Mel Standbrook, outlined the plans at a meeting of Skegness Town Council – requesting ideas on where those not already allocated could be placed.

A number of the have already been agreed for the North Bracing of Skegness, Ingoldmells, Chapel St Leonards and Mablethorpe.

Another in Tower Gardens was declined due to ‘heritage’ contraints and others are proposed for Lumley Road and Grand Parade.

Sgt Mel Standbrook gave a presentation to Skegness Town Council.

Sgt Standbrook said Lincolnshire Police had been able to provide the screens due to a successful Safe Streets funding bid.

This followed research in East Lindsey, during which discussions took place with Neighbourhood Policing Teams, partners, parish councils and the Lincolnshire County Council highways department regarding crime actvity and ‘hot spot areas that may not be identified by data sets’.

The screens would be used to relay ‘strong messaging’ to communities.

"For example, within minutes of a child being reported missing it can be posted on a screen, potentially saving resources,” Sgt Standbrook explained.

"The signs are also a ‘safe zone’ for visitors to meet up because they are illuminated and near CCTV.

"They can also be used for Partnership Safety Messaging, the NHS, Council Safety Messaging, Trading Standards and Public Health.

"Also they are attractive and innovative, and use of them will bring the coast in line with other majpor cities.”

Sgt Standbrook appealed to councillors for ideas signs could be placed.