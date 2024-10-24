Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an apparent ‘random act of vandalism’, a large stone otter has been thrown through one of the front windows of a soon-to-open restaurant in Boston.

The incident took place at Vincenzo’s Italian, in West Street, between midnight and 7am yesterday (Wednesday, October 23), destroying branding in the process.

The family-friendly restaurant is planning to open mid-to-late November.

A spokesman for the business said the owners are ‘disappointed but not deterred’ by the incident.

Vincenzo's, in West Street, Boston - left, with one of its front windows broken; and right, top, how it appeared beforehand, and, bottom, the stone otter.

Continuing, the spokesman said: “The branding, which has been displayed on the windows and signage for over a month, has sparked excitement in the town, with locals eagerly anticipating the opening. The owners said that the support from the community has made them confident that their restaurant will be warmly welcomed.”

While part of the branding was destroyed, nothing was taken from inside the premises, leading the owners to believe it was a ‘random act of vandalism’, the spokesman said.

The incident took place just days before security shutters and CCTV were due to be installed. Police are said to be reviewing CCTV, they added.

In a statement, the owners said: “We’ve been blown away by the excitement from the community, and although this is a setback, we’re more determined than ever to bring something special to West Street.”

The restaurant is due to open next month, though a precise date has yet to be set.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers are investigating the incident and would ask anyone with information to get in touch with police and share what they know, quoting incident 45 of October 23.”