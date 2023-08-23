Police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order for Boston town centre.

‘Pockets’ of disorder in Boston town centre has seen Boston Borough Council cancel today’s market – while a number of other businesses have reportedly shut due to safety concerns.

A council spokesperson said yesterday: “Due to anti-social behaviour and disruption in the town centre today it was not deemed safe to erect market stalls for tomorrows market.

“As a result of this and the safety of our staff and traders Boston Market UK will not be trading tomorrow (Wednesday).”

They added: “Lincolnshire Police will be doing everything in their power to prevent further disruption and have issued a 48 hour dispersal order. The decision to close the market is for the safety of our traders and their stock.”

A local auction in Wide Bargate has also been cancelled, and it is being reported a number of shops, cafes, pubs and other businesses have taken the decision to close today.

These include The Little Kitchen, in Church Close, Katmandu and The Eagle pub in West Street, The Vape Store in Bank Street, and Church Keys restaurant and wine bar in Church Street. A spokesperson from Church Keys put a statement out about the closure on Facebook this morning, which read: “It is with deepest of regret that today Wednesday 23rd August I have decided to close Church Keys for the safety of staff, myself, regular customers and the property. This is the first time in ten years that I have chosen to close the business. Personally I don’t feel safe nor supported in the town.”

At 7.24pm last night, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A dispersal order has been put in place to cover the centre of Boston in response to pockets of mild disorder that have broken out today.

"The order was put in place at 6.54pm tonight and will remain for 48 hours.”

The Standard has contacted the council for a comment about the businesses’ concerns for safety.

Have you been affected by the disorder in the town centre? Email [email protected].