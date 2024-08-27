A dispersal notice was put in place after reports of antsocial behaviour.

A dispersal order was granted for Skegness yesterday after reports of antisocial driving across the resort.

The order was in put in place under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 from 9.20pm for a period of eight hours.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police reads: “Some people may regard anti-social vehicle use such as doing donuts in car parks, as harmless fun, but regular anti-social vehicle use can have a wider impact on a neighbourhood or community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Drivers and riders risk injuring themselves, other road users or even pedestrians as they do not have proper control of their vehicles and performing stunts or tricks like donuts can also cause noise nuisance that affect the area.

"Cars fitted with illegal modifications can also be unsafe for the driver and others around them. “

In total two Traffic Offence Reports were issued, and one motorist was issued a prohibition notice.