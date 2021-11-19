Dispersal order at Louth Bus Station following vandalism

The vandalism at Louth Bus Station earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said: “We have made numerous enquiries in relation to the damage caused at the bus station in Louth.

“Following reviews of CCTV, we have identified a number of individuals present at the time of the incident.

“Whilst further enquiries are conducted, a dispersal order has been authorised for the Bus Station which will be in force from 5pm today (November 19) to 5pm on November 21.

“Anyone found in the location congregating in a group of two or more people will be asked to leave the area and not return within 48 hours. Anyone found returning to the area can be arrested.”