Lincolnshire Police have issued the order until 3pm tomorrow (February 14).
No details have yet been provided on the incidents which have led to this but police say the orders prohibit ‘groups of youths gathering in in that area’.
A statement reads: “Due to numerous reports of ASB in the Skegness Area, a dispersal order has been authorised until 14/02/2023 at 15:00 hours.
“Anyone seen acting in a Anti Social Behaviour in the area of the map will be directed to leave.
“If any person doesn’t comply with a dispersal notice, they are liable for arrest and prosecution.”
Anti-social behaviour is intimidating and disruptive for the community and businesses affected.
As well as increased patrols in the area, working with local businesses, and following up on community intelligence about the people responsible, police hope that the dispersal order will serve as a deterrent.