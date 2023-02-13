A dispersal order is in place in Skegness after numerous reports of anti-social behaviour in the town.

A dispersal order is in place in Skegness in the area highlighted.

Lincolnshire Police have issued the order until 3pm tomorrow (February 14).

No details have yet been provided on the incidents which have led to this but police say the orders prohibit ‘groups of youths gathering in in that area’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement reads: “Due to numerous reports of ASB in the Skegness Area, a dispersal order has been authorised until 14/02/2023 at 15:00 hours.

“Anyone seen acting in a Anti Social Behaviour in the area of the map will be directed to leave.

“If any person doesn’t comply with a dispersal notice, they are liable for arrest and prosecution.”

Anti-social behaviour is intimidating and disruptive for the community and businesses affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement