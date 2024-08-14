Dispersal order issued in Louth after reports of youths drinking and causing antisocial behaviour

A dispersal order was issued by police after reports of youths drinking and causing antisocial behaviour.

A dispersal order was issued in Louth, following several reports of youths drinking and causing antisocial behaviour in the area.

Lincolnshire Police say they have had reports of underage drinking and antisocial behaviour, youths being noisy and being generally intimidating for people in the town.

A PCSO found herself in an altercation when trying to seize bottles of alcohol from a number of youths.

A police spokesperson said: “We have now issued a dispersal order which prevents groups of youths gathering in a specific area and gives our officers the power to exclude individuals from an area for up to 48 hours - anyone who doesn't comply could be arrested and prosecuted.

"Furthermore, a police officer or PCSO can direct the person to surrender any item in the person's possession or control that the constable reasonably believes has been used or is likely to be used in behaviour that harasses, alarms or distresses members of the public.”

The order was granted yesterday (Tuesday August 13) and remained in place until 3.30am this morning (Wednesday August 14).

The order covered the following areas:

High Holme Road, The B1250 To Westgate,Westgate to Schoolhouse Lane,Schoolhouse Lane to Gospelgate,Gospelgate to Edward StreetEdward Street to South StreetSouth Street to NewMarketNewmarket to Stewton LaneStewton Lane to Wood LaneWood Lane to St Bernards AvenueSt Bernards Avenue to Riverhead RoadRiverhead Road to Victoria RoadVictoria Road to Keddington RoadKeddington Road to High Holme Road

The boundaries of this order encompassed the majority of the town centre and included the entirety of each road listed above.

Commenting yesterday afternoon, the spokesperson added: “Officers will be making patrols of the area throughout the evening, and anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour will be made to leave the vicinity immediately.

We are asking parents and carers to know where their children are over the summer holidays.”