Dispersal order issued in Skegness overnight following disorder involving weapons
The first incident was a report of a fight between two groups of people which took place on Monday night (September 16) in the Church Road and North Road areas. It is believed that there were offensive weapons being carried on our streets.
Another incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) where people were reported to have been in the area with weapons.
Following intelligence received, Lincolnshire Police say they are now putting steps in place to prevent further incidents.
Officers were dispatched on all occasions and continued to patrol into the early hours of this morning while the dispersal order was in place. It ended at 4am this morning (Wednesday, September 18).
It prohibited groups gathering in specific areas - anyone who didn't comply could have been arrested and prosecuted. The Section 60 dispersal order put in place allowed officers to stop and search individuals or search vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments where necessary.
The areas it covered included the length of Lincoln Road, the A158 Burgh Road at the junction of Lincoln Road, east up to Grand Parade, along Grand Parade to the Clock Tower and then West along Lumley Road, and the A52 Wainfleet Road to the junction of Lincoln Road.
Several people were arrested in connection with the previous incidents and investigations continue.