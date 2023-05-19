Dispersal order put in place across Boston following street drinking and anti-social behaviour

Boston Police. Stock image

A dispersal order has been put in place in and around Boston town centre following reports of street drinkers and anti-social behaviour, say Lincolnshire Police.

The order began at 12.30pm today, Friday, May 19, and will remain in place for 24 hours.

It covers the PSPO area of the town as outlined on the map provided by police.

Police have provided this map outlining the area of the dispersal order.

A force spokesperson said: “The dispersal order gives officers the power to ask a group of two or more people to leave the dispersal area if they are committing anti-social behaviour, or if we believe they may, or are likely to, cause a nuisance to someone else.

“We would urge members of the public to continue reporting any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”