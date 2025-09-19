Disqualified driver recognised by 'distinctive haircut' crashed hire car into field near Boston after 100mph police pursuit

Lincoln Crown Court.

A disqualified driver was recognised by his ‘distinctive haircut’ after he crashed his hire car into a field near Boston following a 100mph police pursuit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saikouba Sanyang, 28, escaped from the scene of the crash in Sibsey after being picked up by a friend on a scooter, but was caught after police examined dashcam footage, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

The court was told an unmarked police car began following Sanyang just after 10am on November 3 last year after he was spotted tailgating and overtaking other vehicles dangerously on the A16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Jones, prosecuting, said Sanyang refused to stop when the officer deployed his lights and siren, and reached speeds of up to 110mph in a 60mph speed limit.

The officer struggled to keep up with Sanyang and was directed into the village of Sibsey by another motorist who had narrowly avoided a collision with his speeding hire car, Mr Jones explained.

Police found the empty hire car a short time later after it had been crashed into a field near the junction with Station Road.

Sanyang rang the police three hours after the crash and claimed his hire car had been stolen from an address in Boston, the court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Jones said further police investigations linked Sanyang to the A16 pursuit.

“Dashcam footage from another vehicle showed a man being picked up from the scene and Mr Sanyang was recognised from his distinctive haircut,” Mr Jones added.

Sanyang, of Victor Street, Grimsby, admitted three charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and perverting the course of justice.

Noel Philo, in mitigation, told the court Sanyang had no previous convictions and urged him not to be jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Philo said: “He tells me when he realised he was being followed by a policeman, he just totally lost it and tried to get away.

“He may have been in difficulty because of the circumstances in which he obtained the hire car as an already disqualified driver.”

Passing sentence on Monday (September 15), Recorder Rupert Jones told Sanyang he undertook ‘obviously dangerous manoeuvres’.

Recorder Jones said: “Your car was described as flying through the air and another motorist had to take evasive action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Recorder Jones explained he believed jail could be avoided by the ‘slimmest of margins’.

Sanyang was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community, was banned from driving for 12 months and must complete an extended retest.