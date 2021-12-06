A spate of old tyres being dumped across the East Lindsey district has led to an appeal for information by the district council. EMN-210612-162956001

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) said that large number of tyres have been fly-tipped in East Lindsey over the past few weeks, which appear to have been dumped from a lorry or a large van so it’s no random fly-tip, it’s organised and planned crime.

The spokesman said: “As we are all aware, fly-tipping is a major problem in the county, whether it is in towns and cities or the countryside.

“It is a disgusting thing to do. Fly-tipping harms the environment and costs taxpayers millions of pounds each year to deal with – money which could otherwise be spent on things like schools and hospitals.”

For help in dealing with your waste, you can contact the council for advice on how to dispose of large quantities of items on 01507 601111.