'Do not go out alone': Search for sex offender who is 'danger to women and children' continues

Paul Robson absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston. He was reported missing from the prison shortly before 7am today.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of enquiry. He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“If you are going out this evening, please try not to be alone. Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

“If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately. We are really grateful for all the shares so far and rest assured we will continue our efforts to find and arrest him. Thank you.”

Robson is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build.