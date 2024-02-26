Dog walker 'hit on the head' by 'group of men' in Boston - police launch witness appeal

Lincolnshire Police.

A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man aged in his 30s, reported walking his Staffie dog at around 7.45pm on February 7, near the level crossing on Sleaford Road in Boston, when he was approached and hit on the head by an unknown person or people, which knocked him to the floor.

"He was further assaulted on the floor, causing more injuries, but which are not thought to be serious.

“It is thought that a group of young men could have been involved in this assault; they are not thought to be known to the victim.

"He was walking his dog from the Sleaford Road direction towards West Street and the suspect group was walking away from the town centre.