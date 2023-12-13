Domestic abuse refuge in Lincolnshire prepares for increase in demand over Christmas

A charity supporting victims of domestic abuse is appealing for help to make Christmas extra special for the families staying at its refuge.

There is an increase in demand for domestic abuse support over the Christmas period. (stock image, posed by model: John Devlin)

Boston Women’s Aid says its 17 refuge units are almost at full capacity already – with a greater influx of those needing help expected in early January.

Also known as the South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (SoLDAS), Boston Women’s Aid offers emergency help to victims of domestic abuse.

Along with the support hubs they operate throughout Boston borough and South Holland – they are currently supporting some 51 cases, involving 72 children.

And with demand for its services rising by 15 per cent in January this year, compared to 2022, the charity is appealing for help to make Christmas as special as possible for the families involved.

A spokesperson for BWA said: "We often see a rise in referrals leading up to and just after Christmas. This is often because Christmas comes with a lot of expectations, with families spending more time at home together, increased financial pressures – plus the alcohol that’s often involved.

"It’s a time when the children are on holiday and do not have school to escape to, and this can have a massive impact on them and put a strain on some families. It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for a lot of families it can be very frightening and isolating.”

The charity runs workshops in schools in the area, aiming to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

“The workshops look at the difference between a healthy and unhealthy relationship with the pupils,” the spokesperson explains. “We have had quite a few cases where pupils have approached us for support. Some will not have even been aware that they were in a domestic abuse situation.”

The charity says that for those that find themselves needing emergency refuge over the festive period, it can be an “incredibly daunting experience” – with many arriving with nothing more than the clothes on their back – having had to leave their homes in a hurry.

“Some children may have never been allowed to have a proper Christmas before they come here,” they added, “So we try our best to create lots of happy Christmas memories for them.”

Boston Women’s Aid is now appealing for donations of vouchers from Asda and Tesco so they can buy some things off the children’s Christmas lists, and other festive essentials for the families in their care, such as crackers and a turkey.

The spokesperson added: “We also have a Christmas party planned for the families at our refuge, so money towards the cost of the food, entertainment and a visit from Santa, would be amazing.”

The charity has expanded over the last couple of years – increasing the number of its refuge units from eight to 12 since May, 2022. They also have five dispersed properties being used as temporary refuges, one of which is currently providing safe accommodation for an adult male victim of domestic abuse.

Boston Women’s Aid receives no government funding and has to rely solely on grants and donations.

