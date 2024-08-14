'Don't play into their trap' - Fraud warning after two reports in one day of Boston residents being targeted

Lincolnshire Police news.

Fraudsters pretending to be part of Lincolnshire Police have targeted two people in Boston, the force has warned.

Lincolnshire Police says it received two reports on Monday (August 12) of residents in the town being called by someone purporting to be from Boston Police.

The caller told them that their bank account had been compromised and that money was being taken.

A spokesman for the force said: “The fraudster then told them that in order to prove who they were, the line would go dead and after three beeps they should then dial 999, that they would come straight back through to the person calling. Fortunately, neither resident fell for this, suspecting this was indeed a scam.

“Often fraudsters will find ways of making victims think they have disconnected the call, but in reality they are still on the line with the fraudster. We're making you aware so that unsuspecting people don’t play into their trap.”

The advice to residents from police in such situations is to:

Hang up.

Wait a few minutes.

Call the police on 101 or the bank (preferably from a different phone and not on any number given out by the caller). They will be able to confirm if calls have been made from them.

Not give out any details, personal or financial, over the phone, and never withdraw money on the caller’s request. No police officer or bank would call with these requests, the force states.