Drink and drug driver who killed Gainsborough cyclist has been jailed
Robert Noble, 57, was cycling along Cottam Lane in Treswell, with a group of experienced cyclists.
Mr Noble, who was chairman of the Trent Vikings Cycling Club, made an arm signal to turn right and moved to the centre of the road prior to turning into the junction.
Mr Noble had almost completed his turn when he was hit at speed to his side by an overtaking van. He was thrown into the air and landed in a roadside ditch.
Despite the best efforts of friends and emergency services who treated him at the scene, he sadly died of his injuries.
In a statement the family of Mr Noble, who is survived by his wife and four children, said: “Rob was a larger-than-life figure, well-known in the local community for his thunderous laugh and outgoing nature.
“He was known to many through his plumbing, heating, and electrical business, which carries on in his absence - but also through ventures such as cycling clubs.”
Jack Bingley, 26, of Devonshire Road, Retford, was driving the van and failed to stop at the scene and continued to drive off after the collision.
Bingley appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, August 16, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
He was given a nine-year prison sentence and was banned from driving for five years, commencing from his release from prison.
Detective Constable Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Noble’s family and friends and his fellow cycle club members who are understandably devastated by this incident.
"This was a wholly unnecessary death caused by Bingley’s foolish and senseless decision to drive while still highly intoxicated and under the influence of drink and drugs.
"This resulted in the selfish decision to overtake a group of cyclists when it was clearly unsafe to do so.
“This tragic case is a reminder that cyclists are among our most vulnerable road users and it’s therefore vitally important that drivers take extra care and show consideration for them when sharing the county’s roads.”