Drink driver from Ingoldmells had 'taken painkillers after assault'

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Debra Lambert, 51, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that on January 8, Ms Lambert had been seen drinking in a public bar and

then using her Daihatsu Sirion car to go to the McDonalds drive-thru in Grand Parade where she was seen

by the police at 3.30am.

She said Ms Lambert was arrested following a positive breath test and gave an evidential reading of 97

microgrammes of alcohol in her breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating , Rebecca Freitas said Ms Lambert did not remember much of what had happened, but she had

been given painkillers following being assaulted earlier in the evening.

She said she did not know why she had driven as the plan had always been to leave the car and take a taxi

home.

Ms Lambert was banned from driving for two years but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation

course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks.