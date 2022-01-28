Drink driver from Skegness crashed partner's Land Rover Discovery

Boston Magistrates Court.

Shaun Murphy, 40, then living at Butlins Funcoast World in Roman Bank, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said Murphy took the keys from his then partner's jacket when he left her house, took the vehicle and crashed it into a wall outside a caravan park.

Mr Wood said that when the passenger door was opened, alcohol cans tumbled onto the ground.

He added that Murphy injured his leg in the collision and that the damage to the vehicle was in the region of £30,000.

The magistrates said they had insufficient powers to sentence Murphy and he was remanded to Lincoln Crown Court to be sentenced on a date to be arranged.