Drink driver from Skegness crashed partner's Land Rover Discovery

Magistrates in Boston have heard that a Skegness man took his then partner's Land Rover Discovery without her permission and crashed it after heavy drinking.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:13 am
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:14 am
Boston Magistrates Court.

Shaun Murphy, 40, then living at Butlins Funcoast World in Roman Bank, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said Murphy took the keys from his then partner's jacket when he left her house, took the vehicle and crashed it into a wall outside a caravan park.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mr Wood said that when the passenger door was opened, alcohol cans tumbled onto the ground.

He added that Murphy injured his leg in the collision and that the damage to the vehicle was in the region of £30,000.

The magistrates said they had insufficient powers to sentence Murphy and he was remanded to Lincoln Crown Court to be sentenced on a date to be arranged.

He was granted unconditional bail and was disqualified from driving pending the hearing.