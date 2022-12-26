A Skegness man has been banned from driving for three years following his arrest for drunk drivingless than ten years after a previous similar offence.

Lee Sandland, 56, of Coaster Hotel in Skegness, but who was living in East View Terrace at the time, was stopped by police at 9.30pm on September 22 on Roman Bank while driving his Vauxhall Vectra.

The court was told he had no driving licence or insurance and, following a blood test, was found to have 154 micrograms of alcohol in his bloodstream, the legal limit being 80.

Sandland had previously been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in March 2015 and so was liable to a mandatory three year driving ban.

In mitigation, Phillipa Chatterton said he had not been stopped for bad driving and, although he admitted he had no insurance, he had applied for the return of his driving licence but had not yet received it.

She added that alcohol had been an emotional crutch for him but he was now doing better, Sandland was banned from driving for three years, but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 36 weeks.

He was also fined £138 and ordered to pay a total of £140 in court costs and charges.

