Drink driver from Skegness is banned

Boston Magistrates Court.

Ryan Wilson, 38, of Allenby Way, who admitted the offence, was said to have been seen turning round in

front of other vehicles at 5.7am October 2 in Sea View Road.

Following his arrest after a positive breath test, he was found to have 48 micrograms of alcohol in his

breath, the legal limit being 35.

Boston magistrates banned him from driving for 14 months but he was offered the drink drivers'

rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 14 weeks.