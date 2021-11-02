Drink driver from Skegness is banned

Ryan Wilson, 38, of Allenby Way, who admitted the offence, was said to have been seen turning round in
front of other vehicles at 5.7am October 2 in Sea View Road.
Following his arrest after a positive breath test, he was found to have 48 micrograms of alcohol in his
breath, the legal limit being 35.
Boston magistrates banned him from driving for 14 months but he was offered the drink drivers'
rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 14 weeks.
He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.