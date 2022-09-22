Drink driver from Spilsby had been going to see wife to talk reconciliation

Boston Magistrates Court.

Adrian Brown, 48, of Main Road, Keal Cotes who admitted the offence, was said to have been seen driving his Vauxhall Corsa on Main Road, Toynton All Saints at 8.45pm on June 9 and was stopped by police because he was driving so slowly.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Marie Stace said he gave a positive breath test and was arrested,

after which he gave a blood sample showing 163 milligrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 80.

Mitigating, Phillipa Chatterton said that at the time he had just split up with his wife and was staying with his daughter and had gone to the pub to give her a break..

She said he decided to go and see his wife and was driving there to try and sort things out when he was stopped.

Brown was banned from driving for 19 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by a quarter.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.

DRIVER BANNED

A man who drove a friend home from a drinks party at a friend's house in Skegness was stopped by police because a rear light wasn't working and was arrested after he gave a positive breath test.

Waqaas Akram, 41, who lives in Rochdale in Lancashire, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The magistrates heard he was stopped in South Parade at around 11.30pm on September 2 and was arrested giving a breath sample of 52 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

In mitigation it was said he had been to a drinks party with friends and was taking a friend home, a journey of about two miles.

He was banned from driving for 17 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 17 weeks.