Drink driver more than double legal alcohol limit jailed for causing fatal collision on A17 near Sleaford

Norbert Tarasinski, jailed for three years and four months. EMN-210518-180404001

The sentencing follows a fatal collision where a local woman in her 70s died when her vehicle was hit while it was parked in a layby on the A17 near Holdingham roundabout.

In a statement after the Lincoln Crown Court case, Lincolnshire Police have said that on the morning of Sunday November 15, last year, just after 10.20 am, Norbert Tarasinski, of no fixed abode, lost control of his black Audi A6 as he drove along the A17 towards Holdingham roundabout on his way to Sleaford to go shopping. He crossed from the main carriageway into a layby and crashed into the parked grey Toyota Aygo.

Iris Mellor, aged 79, from Helpringham, had pulled over into the layby as she noticed a crack on her windscreen had got bigger. She was waiting for assistance when the Audi hit her car from behind.

Following the collision Iris was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, but sadly died of her injuries the following day. Her granddaughter, in her 20s, who was sat in the front passenger seat, suffered minor injuries.

The force states that Tarasinski provided a positive breath test at the scene of the collision and a subsequent blood sample was taken while he was at hospital, getting treated for minor injuries. The sample was analysed and it showed he was over the legal drink drive limit. His blood contained no less than 181 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Tarasinski appeared before Lincoln District Magistrates Court on March 15 where he pleaded guilty to causing death by failing to take due care while over the legal prescribed alcohol limit.

At Lincoln Crown Court on April 12 he was remanded into custody and sentenced today (Tuesday) to three years and four months in prison. He was disqualified from driving for three years and must pass an extended driving test. He also has to pay a victim surcharge of £190.

Detective Sergeant Luke Wells from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Tarasinski was significantly over the drink drive limit and his actions have led to the death of Iris, a lady in her 70s.

“Tarasinski had been drinking the previous evening and into the early hours of the morning, having then had very little sleep. He will have time in prison to think about his actions.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Iris and we send our condolences to them.

“Drink or drug driving are very serious offences and, on this occasion, Tarasinski’s actions have led to devastating consequences.

“No-one can predict how their driving will be affected after consuming alcohol or taking drugs.

“We know the science shows a person’s driving will be affected differently every time dependent on how much sleep they have had, what they have eaten or drunk and their metabolism.