A driver who crashed in Spilsby on the way home from the pub was found to be over the alcohollimit.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Police attended the collision of a Citroen Berlingo with a stationary BMW in Halton Road at 10.40pm on November 4 last year.

Kerri Hughes, 36, was identified as the Citroen driver and arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

After being checked over at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, she gave a blood sample with a reading of 105 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 80.

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday: “In interview, she said she was driving herself home from the pub, having had multiple glasses of gin and tonic.”

Hughes, of Thorpe Bank, Little Steeping, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said her client made early admissions to the police.

Hughes was banned from driving for 14 months.