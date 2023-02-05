Police following a car going 40mph in a 60mph speed limit found a Gunby drink-driver at the wheel.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Officers had earlier seen Ian Fletcher, 68, driving a Chrevrolet Cruze at above a 30mph limit, magistrates in Boston heard on Wednesday.

He was pulled over in Burgh Le Marsh at about 11.45pm on January 15.

Following his arrest for failing a roadside test, Fletcher blew 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Back Lane, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Phillipa Chatterton, mitigating, said her client had had three gin and tonics in a pub and “took the risk and drove home”.

She added that he was “devastated” to be in court and would be unable to keep a new job as a cook in Horncastle.

Fletcher was banned for 17 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver

rehabilitation course.

