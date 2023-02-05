Officers had earlier seen Ian Fletcher, 68, driving a Chrevrolet Cruze at above a 30mph limit, magistrates in Boston heard on Wednesday.
He was pulled over in Burgh Le Marsh at about 11.45pm on January 15.
Following his arrest for failing a roadside test, Fletcher blew 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
The defendant, of Back Lane, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Phillipa Chatterton, mitigating, said her client had had three gin and tonics in a pub and “took the risk and drove home”.
She added that he was “devastated” to be in court and would be unable to keep a new job as a cook in Horncastle.
Fletcher was banned for 17 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver
rehabilitation course.
He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.