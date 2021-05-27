Drink driver who was arrested twice in five weeks is banned

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Richie of Simpson Close, Skegness admitted both offences when he appeared at Boston

Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Y Hue said Richie was stopped by police in Burgh Road, Skegness on November 6

because he was driving too close to the car in front of him.

She said he smelt of cannabis and gave a positive drugs wipe and was arrested, a subsequent analysis

revealing 3.5 grammes of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limit being two.

She said that on December 7, police stopped him again in Skegness Road and he admitted he had been

smoking cannabis and this time it revealed he had 2.7 grammes of cannabis in his bloodstream.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Richie accepted he was over the limit.

He said Richie used cannabis on a regular bases to combat pain from an inoperable benign cyst on his

brain and pointed out that cannabis stayed in the system longer than other drugs.

He said the same officer arrested him on both occasions, on the second of which he was driving friends

home as his wife had gone to bed.

Richie was banned from driving for 18 months and was fined £240 for each of the two offences and