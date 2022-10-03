Drive ban for woman after incident at Croft
A 29 year old woman has appeared before magistrates at Boston on multiple charges following anincident in Croft in September.
Amy Searle, of Lumley Avenue in Skegness, admitted driving a Kia Sportage on Gibraltar Road with excess alcohol in her breath and also two offences of assaulting police officers, having no insurance for the car and racially aggravated disorderly behaviour during the incident on September 8.
The magistrates adjourned the case to October 19. She was given an interim driving ban.