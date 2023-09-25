A driver accused of killing his passenger in a crash today (Monday) admitted causing her death by careless driving.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Denii Reynolds, 20, from Grimsby, died following the crash on the A16 at Utterby, near Louth in October 2021.

Ms Reynolds was a passenger in a 2008 Citroen C1, driven by Keelan Tuke, when it collided with a Vauxhall Corsa, seriously injuring the occupant, Margaret Williams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four defendants are on trial at Lincoln Crown Court and deny causing Ms Reynolds death by dangerous driving.

Prosecutors allege the four defendants were racing each other and some were driving at "grossly excessive speeds" before the October 26 crash.

Tuke, 21, of Grafton Street, Grimsby, Riley Duncombe, 19, of Thesiger Walk, Grimsby, Keigan Launder, 23, of Louth Road, Grimsby, and Josh Dobb, 21, of Hadleigh Road, Immingham, also deny a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the occupant of the Corsa.

At the end of the prosecution case, a charge of causing Ms Reynolds death by careless driving was also put to the four defendants in front of the jury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuke entered a guilty plea to the charge, which was denied by the three other defendants.

The trial judge, Judge James House KC, told jurors the difference between the charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving, was the standard of driving.

Judge House explained the charge of causing death by dangerous was a standard "far below" that of a competent and careful driver, while the charge of causing death by careless driving was simply below.

Jurors heard Tuke had no previous convictions or points on his driving licence, and had bought the Citroen from his sister.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giving evidence from the witness box Tuke said he accepted his driving was careless and had caused the death of Ms Reynolds.

Tuke told jurors Ms Reynolds was a close friend, and he had picked her up in Cleethorpes, before driving down to Louth services.

He admitted passing one vehicle on the journey to Louth, and said he may have just slightly exceeded the speed limit at 65mph.

Tuke said he filled up with petrol at the Shell garage in Louth, and denied there was any suggestion of racing back to Grimsby in a convoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Tuke said the next thing he remembered was waking up in hospital after being in an induced coma for three days.

Asked by his barrister, Adam Pearson, if he could remember anything of the journey home, Tuke replied: "No."

The jury heard Tuke suffered multiple fractures and a collapsed lung in the collision and was in hospital for a month.

Mr Tuke said he had recovered no memory of those events and learnt of Ms Reynolds death when he woke up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was really upset and full of emotions," Mr Tuke told the jury.

Asked by prosecutor Jeremy Janes what he admitted doing wrong, Tuke replied: "I went a little bit over the speed limit, but it wasn't excessive."