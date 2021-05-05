Driver admits leaving boy, 11, with serious injuries after hit-and-run

Man hit boy as he was being pursued by police

Luke Mills, 29, who was banned from driving, left the boy with serious injuries after the incident in Boston on Sunday.

Mills was being pursued by police after failing to stop for them when he hit the boy at around 5.30pm on Church Road in his silver Ford Focus.

The injured boy was treated at the scene by police officers who gave first aid, before being taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Police described his condition as serious but stable earlier this week.

Mills was arrested shortly after the collision, and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He admitted causing serious injury to the boy by driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to stop when required to do so by the police.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B controlled substance and driving without insurance on the same date.

Mills was remanded in custody and committed to Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be confirmed.