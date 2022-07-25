Driver banned after driving into woman with golf buggy

Boston Magistrates Court.

Reece Jackson, who lives at Hucknall, Nottingham and who admitted driving while unfit through drink, was said to have been driving the golf cart, supplied for people to use on the park roads, at 11.30pm on July 2, when he drove into a group of people walking in the park, injuring a woman.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said Jackson appeared to be 'very drunk' and he was arrested after police were called.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Jackson, who had no previous convictions, was not aware the roads in the park were classed as 'public' and he did not realise he was committing an offence.

The magistrates disqualified Jackson from driving for 15 months but offered him the drink drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 15 weeks.