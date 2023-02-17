A motorist was today (Friday) cleared of causing the death of a pensioner by careless driving following a collision between Sleaford and Grantham.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Mary Burrell, 75, of Nottingham, sustained fatal injuries after the crash which involved three vehicles on the A52 near Osbournby.

It happened at around 5.30pm on May 1, 2021, when Lincolnshire Police were called to the A52 Grantham Road, between the roundabout junction with the A15 and the turning for Scott Willoughby.

Three cars were involved. A grey Mini Cooper S, a red Audi S3 and a grey Ford Fiesta.

All the cars were going in the same direction before the collision, from the east to the west along the A52.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard Mrs Burrell was a front seat passenger in the lead Ford Fiesta which was being driven by her husband, Michael, 85.

The prosecution alleged Liam Bircher, 26, who was in the middle of the three cars in the Audi, pulled out to overtake Mr Burrell without checking his mirrors or blindspot.

Daniel Bishop, prosecuting, said the driver of the third car in the line, a Mini Cooper, had already begun a lawful overtaking manoeuvre to pass both the Audi and Fiesta.

The Mini Cooper was forced to change direction and collided with Mr Burrell's Ford Fiesta.

Mr Bishop alleged Mr Bircher's driving set in train the fatal sequence of events.

But Mr Bircher, of Taylor's Bridge Road, Wigston, Leicestershire, denied driving without due care and attention.

The jury unanimously cleared him of causing Mrs Burrell's death by careless driving after deliberating for just over two hours.

Mr Bircher wept as the not guilty verdict was returned.